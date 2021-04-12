Wisconsin’s Severe Weather Awareness Week begins with snow chances

Severe Weather Awareness Week started today, April 12. All week long, the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will be talking about different safety topics with regards to warm season weather hazards.

The first topic is on lightning. Lightning is a component of every thunderstorm by definition, and neither makes a storm severe or is a direct indication that a storm might become severe. Still, it's a hazard that kills on average 47 people per year, according to NOAA. That's the 30 year average from 1981 to 2010, and the ten year averages have been trending in the right direction. Still, people are injured or killed every year by lightning.

When looking at the activities associated with the most lightning deaths from an in-depth NOAA study, we can put all those activities into just two groups. The first group is recreation. Notice how many different types of recreation activities are on this list, including: fishing, beach, camping, boating, motorcycle/ATV, soccer, golf (and other sports), and social gatherings.

The other main group represented is jobsite related, with farmers topping the list in that category. Not surprisingly, jobs like construction and roofing are among the professions on the list.

In that 2006 to 2018 study, men were four times as likely to die from a lighting strike than women. This is why you'll hear meteorologists and other safety officials say "when thunder roars, go indoors."

One of the biggest misconceptions is how far away lightning can strike. Lightning regularly strikes 3 to 5 miles from where the rain falls, and there have been instances where lighting strikes ten or even more miles away from the edge of the storm!

Since the speed of light is instantaneous from our perspective on earth and thunder moves at the speed of sound, we can estimate how far away a lightning strike occurs by counting the seconds between seeing lightning and hearing the thunder. The speed of sound does depend on the exact temperature and other factors, but is usually about one mile every five seconds.

This means that if there are fewer than 100 seconds in between thunder and lightning, you're close enough to get struck. Within 30 seconds is close enough for the average thunderstorm to be able to reach you with lightning.

Safe places are inside enclosed buildings (not park shelters or sheds) or in a hard-topped car (make sure not to be touching the outside of the car or any metal).

While we did have storms with lightning early last week, this week is a bit colder. Our scattered rain showers will scatter further overnight and into tomorrow, but temperatures will be cold enough to produce some snow.

Generally, snow can fall and even accumulate when surface temperatures drop to or below 40. That does depend on what temperatures are like above the surface through the level of the clouds, however.

Still, lows will drop to around or even below freezing the next couple of nights when some of these isolated and scattered showers are possible. This will create chances for minor accumulations of less than an inch from tonight through Wednesday.

After Wednesday, there will be a break from precipitation though the sky will only be between mostly and partly cloudy with temps near average with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s. More small chances for rain and/or snow return next weekend.