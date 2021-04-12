What’s next as Congress ramps up investigations of Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than three months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, Congress is still trying to figure out how to move forward and prevent future attacks. A top priority for lawmakers is deciding what to do with the tall black fence that has surrounded the Capitol since Jan. 6. Another focus is the Capitol Police, who were badly outnumbered that day. The House Administration Committee, which oversees the Capitol Police, is holding a hearing Thursday to examine an internal agency report looking at the mistakes that were made. A separate panel is investigating the insurrection and questioning law enforcement leaders about how to move forward.