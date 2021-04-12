Skip to Content

Virginia AG wants police records after Army officer stopped

Virginia’s attorney general has asked a small police department to release personnel records of two officers accused of pepper-spraying and pointing their guns at a Black Army lieutenant during a traffic stop. Mark Herring’s office said in a statement Monday that he is “deeply concerned” and believes the officers conducted themselves in a dangerous and unacceptable manner. Herring’s office is asking the Windsor Police Department to release records involving use-of-force and complaints over the past 10 years. U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario was pulled over in December about 70 miles southeast of Richmond. 

