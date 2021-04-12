Utah deputy who lost eye in shoot out released from hospital

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who lost his eye in a shootout outside the Salt Lake City area’s jail over the weekend has been released from the hospital. The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Leland Grossett underwent surgery Saturday after being shot in the eye. He was released from the hospital Monday afternoon. A second deputy was shot in the cheek and was released from the hospital Saturday. Officials say 31-year-old Joshua Michael Johnson was killed after opening fire on the deputies as they approached him outside the jail. Officials have not released a motive.