UN says 34 migrants drown off Djibouti after boat capsizes

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The International Organization for Migration says 34 migrants have died after their boat capsized off the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti. An IOM regional director says the migrants were being transported by smugglers. Thousands of migrants seek to try to make their way from the Horn of Africa to Yemen and then on to rich Gulf countries. It is not immediately clear what countries the migrants who drowned were from, but many make the voyage from Ethiopia and Somalia. In March, at least 20 migrants died after smugglers threw 80 overboard during a voyage from Djibouti to Yemen.