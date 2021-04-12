Two with gunshot wounds found dead after car crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say two men who suffered gunshot wounds have been were found dead following a crash at a Minneapolis intersection. Metro Transit police were dispatched to the intersection about 2 a.m. Monday and found two cars. Officers found one man who was dead in one of the cars and said that he had been shot. Police say no one was in the other car. But, other officers responding to the scene found a man down in the middle of the road about a block away. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.