Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week touches down in Wisconsin

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Spring is officially here, meaning spring storms are sure to follow.

April 12-16 is "Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week" and officials are making sure that Wisconsinites are prepared with an emergency action plan.

On Thursday, April 15, the Eau Claire Communications Center will be setting off warning sirens. The National Weather Service will not be using the Emergency Alert System. At 1 p.m. a mock tornado watch will be issued and a mock tornado warning will follow at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m.

"Don't just rely on a tornado siren. That's only meant to be heard outdoors. It's not meant to wake you up at night, it's meant to be heard over a TV or family conversations. It's strictly if you are outside and you hear a tornado, find information," said Tyler Esh, Eau Claire County Emergency Management coordinator.

The best place to find that information:

NOAA Weather Radio

Emergency Alert App

Local News/Radio

Friends/Coworkers

"It is important to know that you may be at work, home, school or on the roads and have a plan in place for all of those locations" continued Esh.

According to the Eau Claire County Emergency Management, severe weather events typically occur between 3 and 10 p.m. Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes a year, in 2020, the state saw 20.