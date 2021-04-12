Thailand sees record new infections ahead of major festival

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thailand has reported 985 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic. Health officials say they are worried the number of new infections could be far higher after this week’s traditional Thai New Year holiday. Health experts said Monday that the third major surge in the country was proving more difficult to control as it was mostly a variant of the virus first found in the U.K. and has mostly affected younger people because it broke out at nightclubs and bars. Millions of Thais are traveling around the country for this week’s annual Songkran festival. The government has not prevented people from traveling, as it did when it canceled the festival last year.