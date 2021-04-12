Tennessee police report multiple shooting victims, including officer, at a high school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WQOW) - Knoxville police say there are "multiple gunshot victims" at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Authorities say one of those is a Knoxville police officer.

Bob Thomas, superintendent of schools in Knoxville, said the school building has been secured and all students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021