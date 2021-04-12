Tennessee police report multiple shooting victims, including officer, at a high school

Tennessee police report multiple shooting victims, including officer, at a high schoolUpdated
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WQOW) - Knoxville police say there are "multiple gunshot victims" at Austin-East Magnet High School.
Authorities say one of those is a Knoxville police officer.
Bob Thomas, superintendent of schools in Knoxville, said the school building has been secured and all students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families.
