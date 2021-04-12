Sudan’s leader visits Darfur after tribal clashes killed 144

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s leader has visited West Darfur province following tribal violence earlier this month that killed at least 144 people, posing a challenge to the country’s fragile democratic transition. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan met separately Monday with representatives of the non-Arab Masalit and the Arab Rizeigat tribes. He has vowed to take “decisive decisions” to foster security and stability in the province. The latest bout of fighting between Rizeigat and Masalit tribes poses a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur, where conflict often falls along ethnic lines.