‘Skilled predator’ FBI boss harassed 8 women, watchdog finds

NEW YORK (AP) — The former top FBI agent in Albany, New York, was a “skilled predator” who harassed eight women in one of the bureau’s most egregious known sexual misconduct cases. That’s according to a federal report obtained by The Associated Press detailing allegations that James Hendricks made unwelcome advances, touched women inappropriately and asked at least one to have sex in a conference room. Hendricks retired last year and did not respond to requests for comment. He was among several senior FBI officials highlighted in an AP investigation last year that found a pattern of supervisors avoiding discipline in sexual misconduct cases.