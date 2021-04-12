Russia’s FM in Egypt for talks on trade and Ethiopia’s dam

CAIRO (AP) — The foreign ministers of Egypt and Russia have discussed trade and other ties between the two nations. Egypt’s top diplomat urged Moscow on Monday to help settle Egypt’s yearslong dispute with Ethiopia over a massive dam project. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Cairo for a two-day visit on Sunday. He met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi before his talks with Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry. In a joint news conference with Shukry, Lavrov said the two discussed the implementation of joint mega projects, the most important of them a nuclear reactor that a Russian firm is building in Egypt and a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area.