Rick Baier takes over McDonell softball

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Rick Baier has been hired as the head coach of the McDonell Central softball program, the school announced Monday.

"I am pleased to welcome Rick to our coaching staff. He has been a part of the MACS community for a long time and truly encompasses our mission," McDonell Athletic Director Emily Mallek said in a release. "I am excited to see where he takes our softball program as head coach."

Baier, a native of Chippewa Falls, is a third-generation graduate of McDonell Central Catholic High School. He has been involved with the baseball program as a varsity assistant and JV baseball coach for the last 12 years.

"I am very excited and thankful for the opportunity to lead the McDonell softball program," Baier said in the release. "This program has been extremely successful under the guidance of Chelsea Sekora and I am looking forward to continuing along that path."

Ryan Baier, Rick's son, is the head coach of McDonell's baseball team.

Radichel hired as head basketball coach at Immanuel Lutheran

John Radichel has been hired as the next head boys basketball coach at Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran High School, Lancers Athletic Director Mark Kranz confirmed to News 18.

Radichel takes over for Tom Williams, who announced his retirement.