Police: Memphis rapper, 23 others arrested in Miss. shooting

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee rapper was among a caravan of at least two dozen people who were arrested in connection to a highway shooting in Mississippi. News outlets report Big Boogie was taken into custody Thursday along with 20 others who were with the Memphis-based rapper on their way to a performance in Biloxi. Big Boogie’s real name is John Lotts. Senatobia police say one person was wounded in the shooting that took place on Interstate 55 near Coldwater. Police say multiple vehicles were involved in the shooting. Three additional people were arrested after police found a gun and drugs inside the victim’s vehicle. No charges were immediately announced.