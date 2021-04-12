Pentagon chief orders review of deadly 2020 attack in Kenya

BERLIN (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a review of a U.S. military investigation into a January 2020 militant assault in Kenya that killed three Americans, wounded three others and destroyed six aircraft. The defense secretary’s spokesperson, John Kirby, said in a statement Monday while traveling in Europe that Austin found the U.S. Africa Command’s investigation inadequate. Austin asked the Army to appoint a four-star general to conduct an independent review. He says the Army has chosen Gen. Paul Funk to do the review. A spokesperson for U.S. Africa Command says that a “great deal of rigor” was put into the investigation but that an additional independent review is welcomed.