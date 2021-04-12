Pandemic gives preview of ‘silver tsunami’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The flooding of hospitals during this pandemic is just a preview of the strain that'll be put on health care infrastructure during the impending "silver tsunami." That's according to a recent report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA).



The silver tsunami refers to the growing population of adults 65 years and older.

According to the WHA report, from 2017 to 2032, the nation's population under age 18 is expected to grow by 3.5%, while the population aged 65 and over is projected to grow by 48%. The population that's 75 and older, a whopping 75.3%.

"There's actually going to come a point in our world that we're living in that there will actually be more seniors living in communities versus children, and that's never happened in our history, in our time of living in communities," said Mary Pica-Anderson, the executive director for L.E. Phillips Senior Center. "And so I think we're all working hard to figure out what that means."

Pica-Anderson said given that prediction, it's important for communities to prepare ahead of time, such as continuously providing opportunities for older adults to stay involved with those around them through both physical and mental activities.

Ahead of this silver tsunami, the WHA is pushing for more young people to join the health care field. That way, when the 65 and older population reaches its peak, there's enough care to go around.