Pakistan police arrest radical Islamist party head in Lahore

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan police have arrested the leader of a radical Islamist political party a day after he threatened the government with protests if it did not expel France’s ambassador over depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Police say Saad Rizvi was arrested Monday in the eastern city of Lahore to “maintain law and order.” Rizvi had called on the government to honor what he said was a commitment it made in February. The commitment was to expel the French envoy before April 20 over the publication in France of depictions of Islam’s Prophet. The government has said that it only agreed to discuss the matter in Parliament.