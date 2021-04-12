New: Police say Rusk County man shot and killed his own son

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Rusk County man is being held on a recommended charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm for allegedly shooting and killing his son on Friday evening.

Police were called to a fight on Highway G in the town of Marshall on April 9 at 6:29 p.m. That is between Conrath and Sheldon, southeast of Ladysmith.

When deputies arrived they found Jesse O'Brien, 36, of Sheldon dead from a gunshot wound.

His dad, Scott O'Brien, 59, was arrested.

No other details have been released by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.