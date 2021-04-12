Myanmar’s ruling junta issues fresh charges for Suu Kyi

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling military has again squared off against its opponents in the courts, the streets and the countryside, showing no sign of relenting in its crackdown against those opposed to February’s coup. Aung San Suu Kyi, who led the elected government toppled in the military takeover, faced a fresh charge of violating coronavirus restrictions when she appeared Monday by video link before a judge. Anti-coup protesters returned to the streets, determined to keep public demonstrations going despite the threat of lethal violence from security forces. In the northern state of Kachin, two fighter jets of the Myanmar military attacked a base belonging to guerrillas of the Kachin minority.