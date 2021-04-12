Mobile COVID vaccine clinic opens, geared towards Hmong population

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Vaccination rates for minorities continue to lag behind white residents, so the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is looking to help close that gap.

On Monday, Hmong residents were able to get a shot of the Moderna vaccine at a mobile clinic.

The Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association off of Clairemont Avenue was the site for the vaccination clinic.

According to the Wisconsin DHS, more than 26% of white residents in Eau Claire County are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, versus roughly 15% of Asian residents.

Program Manager and Interim Director of the Assistance Association, Mao Xiong, said a big reason for the vaccination disparity is the language barrier.

"It's just been hard for our population to get out there, get registered. With the language barrier, it's been a challenge for many," Xiong said. "A lot of the Hmong population has not been vaccinated so we wanted to host this place where they are comfortable coming. The Hmong population also comes in big families so if they are gathering for family events, they are fully vaccinated."

DHS data also shows nearly 10% of the American Indian population and about 9% of the Black population are fully vaccinated in Eau Claire County.

The health department expects to vaccinate roughly 150 people at the clinic.

Interpreters were provided by the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association and the Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition.

Patients who came to Monday's clinic will get their second dose on May 10th.