Minnesota Twins postpone Monday’s game after officer-involved shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - The Minnesota Twins Monday afternoon game against the Boston Red Sox will not be played. The decision comes a day after police shot and killed a Black man nearby.

An officer shot and killed Daunte Wright on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center.

Protests and demonstrations took over some city streets in Brooklyn Center on Sunday night.

In a tweet, the Twins organization said the decision was made after consultation with Major League Baseball, state and local officials.

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today's game," the tweet reads.