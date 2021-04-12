Minnesota police chief believes officer meant to use Taser instead of gun in deadly shooting

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WQOW) - The police chief in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota said he thinks an officer who shot and killed a man on Sunday actually meant to use her Taser instead of a gun.

Police Chief Tim Gannon said Daunte Wright, 20, was pulled over by officers on Sunday afternoon for expired registration.

Gannon said when officers looked at Wright's ID they learned he had a warrant out for his arrest and so they were attempting to take him into custody.

The chief went on to say Wright got out of his car and was in the process of being handcuffed when he tried to get back in his car.

That is when the unnamed officer fired one shot. Bodycam video shows the officer yelling "Taser, Taser" prior to firing her gun and hitting Wright with a bullet.

Gannon said yelling Taser is a common practice for officers prior to discharging their Taser as a way to warn other officers and the suspect.

The officer is on administrative leave. While the chief did not identify her he did call her a "very-senior" officer.