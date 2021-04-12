Mike Sinz hired as Menomonie HS head football coach

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial head football coach Mike Sinz is returning to his roots this fall.

Sinz was hired as Menomonie High School's head coach Monday evening.

He will replace his former coach Joe LaBuda, who retired in February after three decades of success.

Sinz is a 2001 graduate of Menomonie High School and was a member of the 1999 state championship football team.

Sinz will continue his work as a special education teacher at Menomonie High School.

Memorial is currently playing in the alternate fall football season. The Old Abes earned their first win over the season last Friday.