Menomonie police push for legislation to help deter catalytic converter theft

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Authorities say it's unfortunately very easy to steal a vehicle's catalytic converter, but Menomonie police are looking to possible legislation to help deter thieves.

Catalytic converters are often stolen from vehicles for the precious metals inside. Each one can bring in more than $500 at a scrap yard.

Detective Lieutenant Matthew Benrud with the Menomonie Police Department said they can't stop all thefts, but it would help if car owners put identifying marks on converters such as spray paint or numbers.

Benrud says in Minnesota, police and lawmakers are pushing for legislation that makes it illegal for a person outside of the automotive industry to possess a catalytic converter and not have proof of ownership, making it a jail-able offense, and Menomonie police are lobbying Wisconsin lawmakers to come up with something similar.

"As long as it's able to be possessed, we will continue to see these kinds of thefts because of the high value-dollar that's involved with selling them to people that are refining the insides of these catalytic converters for the precious metals contained inside," Benrud said. "Because there is a high value in some things, people will always find a way to make an easy buck."

Benrud said try to park your car inside a garage to prevent becoming a victim. If that's not possible, park your vehicle in an area where you can observe it easily.

The department is planning on reaching out to local lawmakers to help draft a bill.