Menomonie man facing more charges of luring women to his car, sexually assaulting them

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - More charges were filed Monday against the Menomonie man accused of luring women into his car and sexually assaulting them.

Larry Young was charged with multiple crimes back in March, including sexual assault and stalking, after picking up a woman outside an Eau Claire bar and offering her a ride home.

Monday, he was charged with more crimes after another woman told police about a similar experience.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Eau Claire County Court:

The victim said Young offered her a ride as she was walking home from a bar on Water Street. She said Young then locked the doors and sexually assaulted her as he was driving before she was able to throw herself out of the vehicle.

Young is due back in court later this month for a preliminary hearing for both cases.