Memorial tennis has strong showing at subsectionals

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis team had a strong showing at the WIAA alternate fall season subsectional tournament on Monday.

The entire Old Abes lineup advanced to Thursday's sectional meet in Eau Claire, according to Tennis Reporting. Eau Claire North advanced one singles player and one doubles team.

Thursday's meet at Menard Tennis Center begins at 9:00 a.m. State qualifiers will compete at Badger High School and Lake Geneva Tennis Club on April 22-23.

Find more postseason information here