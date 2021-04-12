Man accused of leaving impeachment manager vulgar voicemails

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have charged a man accused of leaving harassing and vulgar voicemails at the Pennsylvania district office of U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean as she worked as an impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Stephen M. Cilurso, of Aldan, Pennsylvania, was arraigned last week on a misdemeanor and summary charge of harassment. Authorities say Montgomery County detectives traced 19 voicemails to Cilurso’s number. In a transcript of the voicemails, Cilurso used vulgar, graphic and sexually explicit language, repeatedly talks about rape, Dean’s role as an impeachment manager, Dean’s granddaughter and the far-right group the Proud Boys. Court papers didn’t list a lawyer.