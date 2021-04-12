Madison College first in Wisconsin to use virtual reality learning

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many schools in Wisconsin have utilized virtual and remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic, but a local college is taking it a step further.

Madison College is utilizing virtual reality learning. The system is being used in several programs, including EMS, paramedic, nursing, respiratory therapy, anatomy, botany, optometric technician, dental hygiene and HVAC.

Madison College's William Ballo, who works in the Academic Technology Wing of the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, tells 27 News the programs are fully customizable.

"They have a hand within the virtual environment," Ballo said. "They can actually pick things up, they can grab stuff, they can move things around, they can put things where they belong, they can talk to an actual patient."

While the programs are virtual, Ballo says instruction is live. He describes it as multi-player style learning.

"They can make some decisions," Ballo continued. "Rather than just letting them go through it and then getting a report later on, we can actually interact with the student, be live with the student, see them actually act and react to everything that's going on in the environment."

Madison College is the first school in the state, and one of the only few in the nation that's using live VR in the classroom.