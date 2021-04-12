Late president’s book outlines vision for Japan’s Nintendo

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo’s late president Satoru Iwata oversaw the video-game maker’s global growth, helping make Super Mario and Pokemon household names. “Ask Iwata” was published after his death from cancer in 2015 at 55 and an English translation of the book is being published this month by VIZ Media. In the book, Iwata shares a vision of creating digital entertainment for everyone, regardless of age, gender, nationality or game playing skills. Kyoto-based Nintendo started out making traditional Japanese playing cards but transitioned, as Iwata took over in 2002, to video games with offerings like the Wii console and the Nintendo DS handheld, as well as games played on cell phones.