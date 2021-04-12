Kanye agrees with Kim on joint custody in divorce response

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West agrees with Kim Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support. That’s according to divorce documents filed by West’s attorneys in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. Kardashian West filed to end the couple’s 6 1/2-year marriage in February. West’s filing was virtually identical to his wife’s original petition, agreeing that the marriage should end over irreconcilable differences. It says the two should share custody of their children: North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 next month.