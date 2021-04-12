How billionaire is using financial muscle for racial equity
Inspired by the racial justice protests of 2020, Jahm Najafi is ready to shed his normally low profile to make some headlines for his partnerships and philanthropy. In February, Najafi, a billionaire who runs the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Cos., joined former NFL star Colin Kaepernick to form a special purpose acquisition company that they hope to merge with a private company that shares their commitment to diversity and equity. Najafi, vice chairman of the Phoenix Suns and a member of the NBA’s Board of Governors, is also getting involved with the NBA Foundation.