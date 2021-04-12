Hawaii to allow some nurses to perform abortions

HONOLULU (AP) — Gov. David Ige has signed legislation making Hawaii the latest state to allow some nurses to perform abortions. Hawaii law previously said only physicians could perform early, in-clinic abortions. But several smaller islands lack abortion providers because of a doctor shortage. This forces residents of those islands to fly to Honolulu if they need the procedure. The new law allows advanced practice registered nurses to prescribe medication to end a pregnancy and to perform aspiration abortion, a type of minor surgery during which a vacuum is used to empty a woman’s uterus. The nurses may provide this care during the first trimester of a pregnancy.