Haley says she’ll back Trump, stand down if he runs in 2024

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said Monday that she would not seek her party’s nomination for president if former President Donald Trump opts to run a second time. Haley is often mentioned as a possible 2024 GOP presidential contender. She spoke Monday after touring the campus of South Carolina State University, an HBCU in Orangeburg where current President James E. Clark showed her campus improvements including a revamped student center and state-of-the-art cancer research and cybersecurity facilities. The visit was one of Haley’s first public events in months in her home state.