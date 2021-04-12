Fox stands behind Tucker Carlson after ADL urges his firing

Fox Corp. is standing behind Tucker Carlson after the Anti-Defamation League called for the company to fire the opinion host for defending the white-supremacist “great replacement” theory. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch says in a letter that Carlson’s on-air complaints weren’t about replacement theory but rather voting rights. The ADL argues that Carlson used white-supremacist language even if he claims he didn’t. The replacement conspiracy theory holds that people of color are replacing white people in the West, enabled by Jews and progressive politicians.