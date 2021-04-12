Former soldiers charged in stabbing death of another soldier

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Two former soldiers have been indicted on charges including murder in the death of another soldier who was found stabbed to death in his room on a Georgia military base. An indictment unsealed Monday charges Byron Booker and Jordan Brown in the June 2020 death of Austin J. Hawk at the U.S. Army’s Fort Stewart. A lawyer for Brown declined to comment. A lawyer for Booker didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. The indictment says the two men conspired to retaliate against Hawk for reporting Booker to Army leadership for “poor leadership, poor military performance, and maltreatment of subordinates” and for reporting Brown for using drugs.