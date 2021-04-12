Family of slain Mexican environmentalist refuses to flee

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The wife and children of an environmental activist slain in the mountains of southern Mexico have refused to leave their village, despite threats against them. Mexico’s Interior Department said Monday that authorities traveled to the hamlet of Conchitas last week to make contact with the wife of Carlos Marqués Oyorzábal. They offered to “extract” her and the couple’s six children, presumably to take them to a safer place. However, the wife refused, saying they did not want to abandon their community. Marqués Oyorzábal helped lead a struggle against illegal logging in the region, which is plagued by criminal and drug gangs.