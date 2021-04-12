EXPLAINER: Prosecution explores Floyd’s ‘spark of life’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors trying a white former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death put one of Floyd’s brothers on the witness stand in a further effort to humanize him for the jury. Prosecutors also used him to counter the defense narrative that Floyd was at least partially responsible for his own death due to his use of illegal drugs. Philonise Floyd testified Monday under a legal doctrine called “spark of life.” He told the jury about they grew up poor in Houston, his brother’s passion for sports and how he was devastated by his mother’s death. The defense didn’t use his appearance to bring up Floyd’s drug use, which has been a major issue in the trial.