EXPLAINER: Judge lets jury decide Floyd’s remark about drugs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd says he’ll leave it up to the jury to sort out whether Floyd yelled “I ate too many drugs” or “I ain’t do no drugs” as three officers pinned him to the ground. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill made the ruling as attorneys argued over whether to allow the testimony of a prosecution use-of-force expert. The state wanted the expert to tell the jury about his separate analysis of what Floyd said in the disputed clip, and his conclusion that he couldn’t tell what Floyd said. But the judge agreed with the defense that it should be up jurors to decide what Floyd actually said.