Ex-police chief gets 1 year in prison for hiring scandal

The former police chief of Connecticut’s largest city has been sentenced to one year in prison for rigging the hiring process that led to his appointment in 2018. A federal judge in Bridgeport handed down the punishment Monday to Armando “A.J.” Perez, who rose through the ranks of Bridgeport police over a nearly four-decade career to become the department’s first Hispanic chief. He and the city’s former acting personnel director, David Dunn, resigned in September and pleaded guilty the following month in connection with the hiring scheme. Prosecutors say Perez received confidential information about the police chief’s examination stolen by Dunn. Dunn is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

