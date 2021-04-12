Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid charged with DWI after crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash that critically injured a 5-year-old girl. Jackson County prosecutors announced the charges Monday against Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Prosecutors allege Britt Reid was driving about 84 mph, and he had a blood alcohol level of 0.113 about a half-hour after the crash near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4. Police say his truck slammed into two cars stopped along an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near the Chiefs’ training facility. Five-year-old Ariel Young, who was in one of the cars, suffered a traumatic brain injury.