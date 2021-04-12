Eau Claire City Council member resigns

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Less than a week after voters reelected five members to the Eau Claire City Council, one who was not on the ballot has stepped down.

Mai Xiong announced her resignation in a letter to other council members on April 9. She was elected in April 2020.

In January 2021, Xiong was named to the Governor's Equity and Inclusion Council by Gov. Tony Evers. Late last month, she was appointed vice chair of that council.

"With great excitement, I share these successes and new responsibilities; it is also with a heavy heart and great sadness that I must share with you my decision to resign from my post as your council member in order to continue to serve our community in the most impactful way that I can. This

resignation is effective immediately," Xiong said in her letter.