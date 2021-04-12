Driver slowed or stopped before crash killed 13 migrants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Testimony released Monday says the driver of an SUV packed with migrants stopped or slowed before getting slammed by a tractor-trailer in one of the deadliest border-related crashes. Results of the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary investigation include the first published account of the driver of a tractor-trailer, who survived the March 2 crash in California’s Imperial Valley that killed 13 of 25 people inside the 1997 Ford Expedition, including the driver. The driver of the big rig suffered moderate injuries. The deceased are from Mexico and Guatemala.