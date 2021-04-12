Cyclone damages Australian towns and cuts power to 31,500

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A cyclone has damaged several towns on Australia’s western coast, shattering windows, snapping trees and knocking out power. Tropical Cyclone Seroja had gusts up to 106 mph as it crossed the coast near the tourist town of Kalbarri. Emergency officials say around 70% of the town’s buildings were damaged and about 30% of that damage was significant. Powerlines and trees were toppled, homes lost roofs and streets were strewn with debris. Other coastal towns sustained less damage. Government utility Western Power reported 31,500 customers had lost power. The storm was blowing out to sea later Monday. The same cyclone caused flooding and landslides that killed at least 174 people in Indonesia and East Timor last week.