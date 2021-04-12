Bulgarian Muslims hold circumcision festival despite virus

RIBNOVO, Bulgaria (AP) — On the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims from the southwestern corner of Bulgaria have flocked to a sleepy mountain village for a four-day festival of feasting, music and the mass circumcision of young boys. This year’s event was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. The circumcision ceremony, held every four to five years, is considered by Muslims a religious duty and essential part of a man’s identity. Many of those who joined the festivities are Bulgarians who live abroad who have returned home during the pandemic. The participants belong to the Pomak minority, who converted to Islam during centuries of Ottoman rule. About 80 baby boys were circumcised at the festival on Sunday.