Bloodline of Service: Remembering family of fallen soldiers

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Pepin County veteran is making it his mission to remember his family of fallen soldiers.

"I think more than anything, it is an honoring of those people who have gone before us," said Terry Mesch, manager of the Old Courthouse Museum and Jail in Durand.

One hundred eighty-six soldiers' names are engraved in stone at the Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery, which is located in the town of Waterville. Forty-two of those soldiers fought in the Civil War.

Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery

"Being sexton I realize these were the backbone of our community," said Bruce Meyers. "And when you go through and look at it, these are the ones that went through the hardships to give us the community we got today."

The significance of this cemetery isn't just of service, it's of family, too.

"It was kind of a family trip. You'd come down to the cemetery," said veteran Doug Farmer.

Pictured: Doug Farmer next to his great great great grandfather's headstone.

Farmer's family tree has deep roots in the military, including World War I, World War II and the Civil War. One of those soldiers, buried in the Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery is Private John Furnia, Farmer's great-great-great-grandfather. The other is Private Moses Basil Bashaw, Farmer's great-great-great-uncle.

However, the headstones that memorialize the two today, look nothing like they did a few years ago.

"The stuff was just falling apart. The stone that had been here was cracked up the side, the letters were gone, you couldn't read it," Farmer said.





Headstones before replacement. Photos are courtesy of Doug Farmer.

It was a 2017 history assignment that inspired this Pepin County veteran to replace them.

"It was a history teacher at Delong Middle School, and he was having the students interview a veteran. My granddaughter asked me because she knew I was in Vietnam," Farmer said. "I didn't want to talk about that, and then she asked me if there was any other relatives that have been in the war."

So, Farmer brought her to the cemetery. That's when he noticed the headstones' conditions, weathered by time.

"So, I had to go to Pierce County and do the paperwork there, but before that, I had to do all kinds of research," Farmer added.

He had to prove his relation to the soldiers. So, he started with Furnia.

"He's French, and he came from Quebec. And that's where he joined an infantry in New York," Farmer said. "He went through a lot of stuff that I didn't go through, and he came back and then he became a farmer."

Next was Moses Basil Bashaw.

"The best I could find is he'd never been married, I don't know why," Farmer said.

After hundreds of hours of research and patience, Farmer's applications were approved. Each soldier received their new headstones.

"As long as its name is legible or remembered, you're still alive to somebody," Farmer said.

"I look at it, you can't forget what people sacrificed to give us what we got today," Meyers added.

"It's a wonderful calling, and for those people that get involved in history, genealogy, the study of specific stories like I might get into, or honoring veterans or other important people who contributed to our society, yeah, I think that's a wonderful calling for Doug," Mesch said.

Even after years of research and patience, there's one thing Farmer hopes he accomplished along the way.

"I hope it kept my granddaughter happy."

Farmer's granddaughter pictured next to her ancestor's headstone.

In addition to replacing the stones, Famer also held a dedications ceremony for Furnia. He plans to do the same for Bashaw in June, with the help of an organization called the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and the Durand American Legion.