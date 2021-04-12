Health leaders discuss benefits of national climate action

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Health leaders from across Wisconsin held a virtual press conference.

The topic of the day? The benefits national climate action could have at the local level.

The press conference comes after President Joe Biden has said his administration will focus on improving public health and addressing climate change.

Madison pediatrician Andrew Lewandowski, a member of the Wisconsin Environmental Health Network, was one of the panelists. He says that, if not contained, climate change could impact children more than adults.

"Climate change is not a disease, but instead it is an environmental crisis that is amplifying and accelerating existing human disease," Lewandowski said. "We know that worsening air quality is only one out of nine ways that climate change is hurting people - disproportionately hurting children because their bodies are more susceptible to climate change health hazards."

President Biden will host a Leaders' Climate Summit on Earth Day, April 22nd, to signify the administration's commitment to elevating climate in U.S. foreign policy.