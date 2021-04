BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A 911 outage has been reported this morning in Barron County.

The initial disruption in services was reported at 8 a.m. Monday.

If you live in Barron County and cannot get through using 911, you can call their non-emergency number at 715-537-3106.

There were other northern Wisconsin counties also experiencing outages on Monday. Ashland and Douglas counties had issues with 911 services for most of the morning.