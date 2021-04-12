Asia Today: India overtakes Brazil as 2nd-worst hit country

NEW DELHI (AP) — India reported another record daily surge in coronavirus infections to overtake Brazil as the second-worst hit country. The 168,912 cases added in the last 24 hours pushed India’s total to 13.5 million. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows Brazil has 13.4 million. India also counted another 904 deaths, taking its total to 170,179, which is the fourth highest toll, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico. India is experiencing its worst surge of the pandemic, with a seven-day rolling average of more than 130,000 cases per day. Hospitals across the country are becoming overwhelmed with patients, and experts worry the worst is yet to come.