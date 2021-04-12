A dreary, drizzly Monday

Mother nature knows it's Monday, and she's giving us another dreary day. Broad low pressure continues to slowly slide east, but not far enough to get rid of these pesky showers.

Clouds and drizzle are likely throughout the day, with a scattered showers traversing the Chippewa Valley. While showers will not be constant, it will be gloomy through the entire day.

All of the clouds will keep temperatures cooler as well. Highs today will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s after starting out in the low to mid 40s. Yet another system dives out of Canada and the Dakotas tonight, bringing us colder temperatures to start Tuesday.

Overnight into Tuesday morning, temperatures will dip to near freezing. During this time, rain showers will likely change over to snow showers. We aren't expecting much, and if any locations do see snow stick, it will likely be a few tenths of an inch or less on grassy surfaces.

Temperatures struggle to recover Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 40s. Shower chances remain through Tuesday night. By Wednesday, we'll finally start to see some improvements. It still won't be abundantly sunny, but temperatures will start to recover and it will be dry.

From Wednesday on out, temperatures will be close to average for this time of year in the mid 50s, shower chances will be much lower.