Trump : The key to Republican success is more Trumpism

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has used a closed-door speech at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, to reinforce his commitment to the Republican Party. And he’s casting his populist polices and attack-dog politics as the key to future GOP success. That’s according to prepared remarks of Saturday night’s address to donors. His appearance comes as Republican officials try to play down an internal feud over Trump’s role in the party, his commitment to GOP fundraising and his plans for 2024. While Trump’s advisers report he will emphasize party unity, he rarely sticks to script.